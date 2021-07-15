From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that the first batch of six A-26 Super Tucano aircraft is expected to soon arrive in the country.

The aircraft which left the United States on Wednesday, according to NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Group Captain Edward Gabkwet, would be leapfrogged through 5 countries namely Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Algeria before arriving at their final destination in Nigeria by the end of July.

Gabkwet, in a statement issued in Abuja, reads:

‘The first batch of 6 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have departed the United States of America on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 en route Nigeria. The 6 aircraft will be leapfrogged through 5 countries including Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Algeria before arriving at their final destination in Nigeria towards the end of July 2021. An official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force is already being planned at a later date in August 2021 to be announced in due course. The Office of the Director of Public Relations and Information remains open to any inquiry regarding the arrival and induction of the aircraft.’

