Today, a firm, Patricia launched its exclusive PATRICIA BITCOIN ATM CARD, which some stakeholders called Africa’s First Bitcoin card; a global initiative that simplifies the way its current and new users interact with bitcoin, giving them access to do everyday financial transactions at the swipe of a card.

It was learnt that the firm is offering a simple, single entry-point to the company’s specialized card, a system which gives both old and new users instant ability to withdraw cash directly from their BTC or Naira wallets, make POS and web transactions, and as well withdraw cash, do transfers on any ATM machine just like the regular bank’s ATM card smooth and fast.

The Patricia Card enables the user to carry out instant transactions with no delay or network issues. The users can partake via their Patricia wallet, which enables them to store their bitcoins, save cash and as well as transfer to any wallet both within and outside the eco-system. The company intends to leverage its insights and customer-centric services, engage new customers, and reach new markets and segments. This is in addition to Patricia’s commitment to financial inclusion, focused-based product development, and helping to create solutions that enable a more inclusive economy.

“The thing about vision is that it should be ambitious and futuristic, but achievable. We understand that payments won’t (and can’t) change overnight and that there will be a long transitional phase before the world starts to fully transact in digital currencies.That’s why we combine digital infrastructure with existing card processing and banking infrastructure. This is a necessary step to drive the mass adoption of digital cryptocurrencies.

“With the Patricia card, our users all over the world have access to cash, pay bills, make over-the-counter or inshore transactions, buy data and make subscriptions. We will allow you spend your bitcoin, anytime, everywhere and anywhere,” said Fejiro Hanu Agbodje, Founder, Patricia Technologies Limited.