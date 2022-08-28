From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The first cohort of TetFund sponsored postdoctoral fellows completed their tenure at Morgan State University, MSU,on Tuesday August 23rd

The seventeen of them from different tertiary institutions across the country had since last year being under the mentorship of Morgan Faculty. They learned the arts and science of research, grant writing, evidence based research methodology, access to MSU state of the art laboratories, engaged in experiential learning, teaching pedagogy and cultural immersion.

Dr. Astatke, AVP International Affairs counselled the fellows to retrain others; maintain the partnership through continued collaborative research.

Dr. Tijani, Executive Director, Office of Global Partnerships further admonished them to continue to be good Ambassadors of their institutions and their nation.

As a win-win partnership, Morgan Faculty like Dr. Damoah, Dr. Bista and Dr. Rahman continue with the Research Fellows on research and grants. The idea of mentoring without borders, says Dr. Tijani is part of fulfilling President Wilson’s vision. Some MSU Faculty will be sponsored to spend time in Nigeria as part of continuity and win-win mantra shortly.

Morgan expects 50 and more for the second cohort of postdoctoral fellows in various disciplines by December. In addition, another batch of 60 sponsored PhD students were admitted and have commence hybrid classes. They are the fourth cohort of doctoral students sponsored by TetFund at MSU. We can say the vision of President David Kwabena Wilson has gained strong foundation, and the mission of Africa as the centerpiece of MSU transormative Strategic Plan is in the right direction.