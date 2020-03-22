(MBS News)

While the first death occurred in Cyprus due to the new type of coronavirus (COVID-19), it was reported that the first case of coronavirus was detected in Gaza.

Cyprus A 70-year-old male patient, who was diagnosed with coronavirus, died in a statement by the Ministry of Health.

As a result of the identification of 9 new cases in Southern Cyprus, it was announced that the total number of cases reached 84.

The first case in Gaza

On the other hand, for the first time, coronavirus cases were reported in the Gaza Strip under blockade. Deputy Minister of Health Yusuf Eburriş announced at the press conference that two people who returned from Pakistan last Thursday were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Stating that these two cases have been kept in quarantine since their first entrance through Rafah Border Gate, Eburris emphasized that the cases did not enter the city. Eburris said that there were no cases in Gaza before, and the COVID-19 case was detected for the first time.

Underlining that compulsory quarantine is applied to foreigners entering Gaza as per the instructions of the Ministry of Health, Eburris also emphasized that Friday prayers were interrupted until a second order in the city and that wedding halls, coffee shops and restaurants were closed.