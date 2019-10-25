Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) has elected Mrs. Pat Anabor, its first and only female Registrar/CEO as the 22nd President of the institute.

An accomplished and renowned librarian, Anabor until her election the Deputy President is among the new principal officers to run the affairs of the institute for the next two years (2019 – 2021).

Also the former acting Managing Director/CEO, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. (Mrs.) Christiana Atako, becomes the National Treasurer.

She was the first retired Registrar/Chief Executive to be elected into the Council of the Institute. Before joining the Council in 2011, she had served as Secretary to Council during her tenure as the Registrar/Chief Executive beginning from 2003 – 2008. She was also chairman, Publications and Library; Awards, and Membership Committees.

Anabor’s innumerable contributions to the advancement of the Institute and the management profession in general culminated in her being elected the National Treasurer in 2015 for a two year term. She was elected Deputy President of the Institute in 2017.

A member of the Nigerian Library Association, Anabor has been a Fellow of the Institute since 2002. She was former National Treasurer of the Institute and an alumnus of California State University, San Jose, California, USA.