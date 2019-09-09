Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

The First International Banking Group has reacted to the news of its sale as published by an online news portal.

Premium Times had earlier reported that a former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, had sold the entire issue shared capital of his banking group, First International Banking (FIB) Group Limited.

However, in a swift reaction, The FIB group in a statement titled “Issued Share Capital of FIB Group Limited: Setting the Records Straight,” issued by its legal adviser, Barrister Obinna Kalu, debunked the news report. It said that Slok Nigeria Limited had not sold any of its issued share capital in FIB Group Limited, The Gambia to any person or organisation.

The statement read in full: “This is to inform the public that the online report credited to “Premium Times” that a former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, has sold the issued share capital of his banking group – First International Bank (FIB) Group Limited, the Gambia is misleading.

To set the records straight, Slok Nigeria Limited has not sold any of its issued share capital in FIB Group Limited, The Gambia to any person or organisation.”

It stated further that Slok Nig Ltd remains the legal/genuine owners of FIB Group Ltd and it’s subsidiary banks.

“Be it known that Slok Nig Ltd remains the legal/genuine owners of FIB Group Ltd and its subsidiary banks.

Recently, an illegal attempt by one Lilium Grays Ltd to take over the subsidiary banks of FIB Group Limited was dismissed by the Supreme Court of The Gambia via a judgment delivered on 30th July 2019, thus reaffirming that Slok Nigeria Ltd is the legal/genuine whole owner of FIB Group Limited and its FiBank subsidiaries in Guinea, Gambia and Sierra Leone.”