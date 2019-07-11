Emma Jemegah, Cairo

Youth prodigy and Man-of-the-Match in the Super Eagles’ 2-1 victory over South Africa in the quarter final of the Africa Cup of Nations, Samuel Chukwueze has described his opening goal for Nigeria as a dream come through for him.

The Villarreal prodigy said he was happy to have scored his first goal for the Super Eagles, saying he didn’t know to really express himself as he capped it up being the best player on the field as well.

“This is my first international outing with the Super Eagles as well as my first senior goal. It is a dream come true for me. This makes me feel so happy and don’t know how to express it.

“I feel so happy to be named as Man-of-the-match because it has not been easy for me and the team. I have been working so hard,” Chukwueze said at the mixed zone.

He admitted that the South Africans were no push over as they stretched them to the limit but God eventually crowned their efforts.

“We pushed very hard to win the game because it wasn’t easy, but we thank God we won.

Chukwueze has now become the 2019 AFCON’s youngest goal scorer.