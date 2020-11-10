David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Worried by the rising cases of kidney failures and related diseases, former director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Dr. Okey Chidolue has officially flagged off a multimillionaire health facility project, Premium Dialysis Hospital to be completed in 12 months in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Dr Chidolue said the philosophy of the health facility when completed was to touch as many lives as possible. He declared that kidney problem should not be seen as a death sentence.

Apart from providing solutions to health challenges of Nnewi residents and beyond, Dr Chidolue said the hospital located at Akwuogananya enclave, Edoji, Uruagu Nnewi would create employment opportunities for those in and around Nnewi community. He noted that management of kidney disease and kidney failure was a daunting task that could not be successfully without government and community support.

“Kidney failure need not and should not be a “death sentence” in our community in this day and age. We must, therefore, join hands in fighting this scourge. This project is a private initiative. However, our community and government have major roles to play. And with Federal and State governments focus on specialized health administration, I strongly feel that we are in very good hands. And, since Anambra State is the light of the nation, we must be at the forefront of the new federal health direction, “ Dr Chidolue said.

Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala commended Dr Chidolue for the initiative describing kidney infection as a killer disease which he said had already killed many in Nigeria. He noted that private facilities as started by Chinedu was a right step in the right direction.