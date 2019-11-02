In commemoration of breast cancer awareness month (Pink October), all the First Ladies in Nigeria have formed an alliance called First Ladies Against Cancer (FLAC), an NGO aimed at creating awareness and battling the deadly scourge.

At a recent event where FLAC was officially unveiled, a breast cancer awareness movie, Diamonds in the Sky, produced by Femi Adebayo for Leah Foundation, was screened to the delight of the attendees.

Speaking, the Chief Host, Dr. Ibironke Sanwo-Olu, wife of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that cancer is responsible for over 72% of death experienced annually hence the urgent need for intervention. She added that FLAC was conceived to scale up advocacy against cancer.

Ondo State First Lady, Mrs. Akeredolu, while leading other first ladies to unveil the logo of FLAC, said women need to understand how cancer progresses over time and that all hands must be on deck to spread the gospel that cancer no longer kills.

According to her, women no longer need to die needlessly from the disease as awareness about screening can make it possible for them to detect cancer early.

The First Lady of Niger State, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello in her speech, said FLAC was conceived in 2017 to give voice to the cause, noting that part of its goal is to get government’s and individual’s attention to fund cancer treatment.