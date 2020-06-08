Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The first ladies of the 36 states of the federation have joined the call for a State of Emergency to be declared on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.

Following their observation that very few cases of sexual violence in Nigeria end up in convictions, the first ladies have resolved to become more involved in seeing that justice is done for survivors of sexual violence.

In a communique signed by the First Lady of Ekiti State, Bisi Fayemi, the first ladies said that most Nigerians are concerned about the recent spike in cases of violence against women, especially rape, which has become disturbingly rampant and more evident during the lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to them, the unsavoury development informed the virtual meeting of the first ladies to appraise the present situation and come up with ways to check the alarming rate of sexual violence against women and girls and all forms of violence against women.

The first ladies at the webinar agreed to amplify the advocacy on sexual and gender-based violence on an ongoing basis.

They also agreed to inform the Nigeria Governors’ Forum of all that has been discussed in order to get governors involved in the much-needed areas of enacting laws to punish offenders.

The governors’ wives’ communique stated:

‘We noted the calls by various concerned organisations to declare a State of Emergency on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and we would like to add our voices to such demands.

‘It was further noted that several States in the country have not domesticated relevant legislation to safeguard women and children from violence and very few States have a Sex Offenders Register. It was agreed that advocacy efforts will be intensified to ensure that legislation and implementation of such laws can be used to combat Gender-Based Violence.

‘We, the First ladies of the 36 States of the Federation, have resolved to work assiduously with a range of stakeholders to break the culture of silence which has so far meant that perpetrators are not brought to justice because the parents and or family members of the victims and the victims themselves are prevailed upon not to report these cases. The First Ladies were unequivocal that this must stop.

‘We will endeavour to provide shelter and safe houses in our various States for women in distress, as well as ongoing sensitization and support in safe spaces.

‘It was further resolved that boys will be tutored as well on what constitutes sexual violence, and men will be encouraged to lend their voices to the various anti-GBV campaigns going on.’

The first ladies of the 36 states agreed that it would be best to harmonise efforts at curbing the menace in the country by working together collaboratively and sharing best practices.

They also set up a committee comprising first ladies from the six geo-political zones to drive the process.

The committee is headed by Mrs Fayemi and Mrs Folake Abdulrazaq of Kwara State as Secretary, while the Chairs of the Northern and Southern Governors Wives Fora, Dr Amina Abubakar Bello and Mrs Betsy Obaseki would lend their support to the process.