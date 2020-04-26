Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

First Lady Mrs Aisha Buhari at the weekend, began the distribution of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic relief materials to state response teams through her pet project, ‘Future Assured’.

The items include hospital beds, bedsheets, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and different medications among others to Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau and Kano.

She made the disclosure via her verified Twitter account @aishambuhari on Saturday.

The items were presented by the representative of the First Lady, Dr Hajo Sani, to the representatives of the beneficiary states.

She tweeted: “Today, I started the distribution of the donated items including hospital beds, bedsheets, Personal Protective Equipment-PPE and different medications and many others to FCT, Gombe and Bauchi.

“This is to continue with other states that are in dire need of these items to support the fight against COVID-19.

“Today we continued with the handing over of essential PPE’s, hospital beds, beddings and medications to Kano and Plateau States as my contribution towards the fight against COVID 19.”