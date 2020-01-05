The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has congratulated the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, on the World Leader Prize at the inaugural Global Citizen award ceremony held in London.

Buhari on her tweeter handle on Sunday in Abuja, described Mohammed as an epitome of Nigerian woman whose advocacy to women development knows no boundary.

” I urge you to do more in the area of protection of women and children against all forms of abuse and violence.

” I therefore wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Mrs. Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations as she wins the World Leader Prize at Global Citizen Award Ceremony in London.

” Mohammed is an epitome of the Nigerian woman and is recognized for her advocacy on issues of development especially as they relate to women, children and the underprivileged” she tweeted.

NAN reports that the World Leader Prize at the inaugural Global Citizen Prize award ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall.