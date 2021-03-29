The First Lady, Hajia Aisha Mohammadu Buhari is expected as the Special Guest of honour at the final of the Principal’s Cup scheduled for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday March 30th at 10am.

Minister of Youth and sports Development Chief Sunday Dare is also to grace the event in the morning before proceeding to Lagos to watch the Super Eagles’ last Nations Cup qualifier against Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

According to the Director of Grassroots Sports in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr Ademola Are, “The Principals Cup which was revived by the Minister after many years in the doldrums kicked off on Friday February 26 with a ceremonial match between Government College Kaduna and Igbobi College, Lagos.

To add colour to the finals, the First Lady Hajia Aisha Mohammadu Buhari is expected to grace the final as Special guest of honour.”

The competition aimed at developing and grooming of young talents in secondary schools started at the states level, culminating in the zonal finals from where the finalists emerged.

In some of the matches decided on Sunday in Abuja, Christ Comprehensive, Kakuri Kaduna, defeated Abdulkadir Benshkeh Model Maiduguri 2-1 while Orile Ilugun Comprehensive defeated Owerri City College 1-0.

More matches to determine semifinal slots were being decided yesterday as at time of this report.

Apart from football, table tennis and athletics are featuring in the three-day finals, which started on Sunday, and ends on March 30th.