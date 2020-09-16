Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has through her Future Assured Programme provided humanitarian relief to victims of the rampant flooding across the country.

The Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity

(Office of the First Lady), Aliyu Abdullahi, in a statement said, the first team has visited two communities, Kwaikwayu and Kafin Babushe, in Ringim local government area of Jigawa state, which were badly hit on Monday September 14th.

At both communities, most of the homes have been washed away, rendering hundreds of the occupants homeless and forcing them to relocate to a block of five classrooms in the village primary school.

The statement said the First Lady expressed concern over the frequent flooding in different parts of the country.

Hadi Uba, Special Assistant to the President on Administration (Office of the First Lady), who represented Mrs. Buhari quoted her as saying that the economic and emotional trauma associated with flooding led to loss of loved ones, property and farmland.

He restated Mrs. Buhari’s call on relevant government agencies and well-to-do and well-meaning Nigerians to continue to support the victims and ameliorate their suffering, wherever they may be.

The items distributed to the victims include large quantity of food items, toiletries, blankets and clothing.

The First Lady through her Future Assured Program is at the frontline of both human and natural disasters across the country drawing attention to the plight of victims and providing relief to them.