All is now set for the maiden edition of Lagos Women Dance, slated for March 7, at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The dance, an initiative of Seed Rehabilitation Foundation, with the theme, Stress Out, is being organised to commemorate the international Women’s Day 2020.

The event, which will be graced by the Lagos State First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who will declare the event open as guest speaker, will bring together Lagos women from different backgrounds to collectively dance to celebrate the social, economic cultured political achievement of women, raise awareness against bias, take action for equality and enable world for women.

A statement by the event coordinator, Angela-Tony Iji, said the programme is designed to bring together women from all walks of life across the state to stress out through dancing, have fun, network, have some relief, and mingle among themselves.

“Stress is a universal and common challenge to modern women. Women working in different sectors and organisations have to deal with stress to prevent decrease in organisation/employee overall performance, high error rate, poor quality of work, and absenteeism due to health problems such as anxiety, emotional disorder; work life balance; depression and other forms of ailment such as frequent headache; obesity and cardiac arrest,” he said.