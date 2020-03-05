Felix Ikem, Nsukka

With the first 2020 rainfall witnessed, yesterday, in Nsukka, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, residents of the university town have expressed fear over the threat of flood menace in the area.

Chief Jonas Ojobo, Chairman of Uwal- Ugwu/ Agbani flood control committee said they have been living in fear following the onset of as this year’s rain.

“Uwal- Ugwu/Agbani communities are flood prone areas. We have approached Enugu State government several times, appealing that the construction error they made during the construction of Barracks/ Ikenga junction road and Urban Girls road all in Nsukka town, but all to no avail.

Flood water from these two areas were advertently channeled to Uwal-Ugwu community which after wreaking havoc will bust to Agbani community to continue its destruction spree. So, we are still appealing to the state government to help us control this flood.

“Flood kills people here every rainy season. Our houses are also being pulled down by this flood menace. Enugu state government should help and save us from this disaster,” he said.