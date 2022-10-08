Dr Mainasara Kogo, an International Constitutional Lawyer and Analyst on Democracy, said that the first republic nationalists put national unity above personal and sectional interest.

Kogo said this while speaking on “Contemporary Democracy in the Context of National Unity under the 1999 Constitution” at the OurNigeria News Awards organised by OurNigeria News magazine on Friday, in Abuja.

He said that Nigeria as a nation currently had more politicians than statesmen who are truly concerned about the unity of the country.

According to him, there is need to reflect back to the trajectory of the events that led to the Nigeria’s independence for us to understand the foundational cornerstones of Nigeria as a united and independent country.

He said there was unity of purpose among the foremost nationalists when the blueprint for each of the three regions were prepared with a view to make Nigeria among the great superpowers of the world.

“Nationalism of the first republic was based on competence, credibility and the national interest.

“We had abundance of statesmen whose interests is over and above his parochial, sectional, regional tribal, religious, or personal constituents.

“Get someone who is ever ready to be a servant leader, who is ready to be the first to suffer and the last to enjoy,” he said.

Logo said that when late Sir Ahmadu Bello was killed in 1966, he had only 214 pounds, which he described as “diametrically different from the politicians that are singing in trillion.

“It is very important for this gathering to know is that if you are thinking of building a state or building a nation, then look for statesman but if you want to overheat polity, look for politician.

“We have more number of politicians now than statesmen and that is the reason why you are seeing so many things in bizarre form those that are politicians.

“Their foremost interest is how to manipulate and win election that is coming,” he said.

The Olowu of Kuta Kingdom, Oba Hammad Oyelude, (Tegbosun III), said the issue of national unity had been a burning issue, urging all Nigerians to demonstrate true unity.

The royal father said the issue of national integration and national question should be at the front burner as the nation approached 2023 elections.

He called for reintegrate of all segments of the society where every Nigerian could own landed properties in any part of Nigeria.

The commended the organisers and publisher of OurNigeria News Magazine for the sacrifice and recognising hard work of some Nigerians towards achieving national unity.

The Presidential Candidate of Action Alliance, Hamza Al-Mustapha, said that all segments of the society and leaders should reflect to know who we are as a country and what position we occupy in the world.

All-Mustapha said the nation would continue to waste time until the government stopped adopting routines, adding that, time had come to take decisions and do the right thing.

According to him, it does not matter whom will be hurt in taking the right decision for and on behalf of this country, the level of heroes past and the younger ones to come tomorrow.

“It is evident from numerous speakers that our history has no meaning to many, all the failures and their traces of yesterday and evaluation of Nigeria today, given the true state of the nation.

“At this point in time that we are itching towards 2023, it doesn’t matter who possess the right qualities and it doesn’t matter at whatever level, we should not miss this chance,” he said.

All-Mustapha commended the magazine for the good job done, saying “it is time to look inwards into getting to know how each and every one could support it.”

According to him, so long as this country continue to abandon institutions, we are wasting time doing nothing.

“No country on earth can walk, survive and attain their dreams in the absence of institutions because in Nigeria, we select and respect individuals and throw away institutions,” he said.

Publisher of OurNigeria Magazine, Dr Muhammed Abubakar, said the award was organised to recognize Nigerians who exceled in various fields.

Abubakar said the organisation believed that encouraging somebody in doing well would encourage the person to do more.

He said that people must not continue to see and talk about bad things, adding that, there were good things happening.

He said the awardees were selected by the committee because they distinguished themselves in their chosen careers and communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 25 Nigerians from public and private sector as well as traditional and religious leaders were honoured with award of excellence.

The awardees include Sunusi Lamido II as Man of the Year; Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno as Best Governor of the Year and Gov. Mai Buni of Yobe as Politician of the Year amongst others. (NAN)