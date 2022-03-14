Following the first round of raffle draw held on March 3, 2022, Quickteller Paypoint, the agency banking service of Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services (IFIS), has announced the first set of winners in its Quickteller Paypoint Double Up promo. Pooled from the first raffle draw were six winners of television and generator sets each; 12 winners of smartphones, 24 winners of rechargeable standing fans, 120 winners of N10,000 wallet funding, and 2,100 agents received N1,000 worth of airtime. All the winners were selected based on different categories such as Platinum, Gold, and Silver winners. The Platinum winner for Lagos was Fatima Abidoye, the gold winners were Aduku Enejoh and Ashien Queen of Isiewere Solution Enterprises, and the silver winners were Bamgbe Banwo, Hunye Senami and Florence James.

The promo, which is ongoing, is aimed at rewarding Quickteller Paypoint agents across the country. The promo will run for eight (8) weeks – having started on February 1, it will be drawn to a close on March 31, 2022. Paypoint agents are enjoined to seize the remaining days left for the promo to end to partake and stand a chance of becoming one of the lucky winners. To ensure that the raffle draw is in strict compliance with regulatory protocols, the promo and the raffle draw were observed and closely monitored by the representatives of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the Lagos State Lottery Board (LSLB), and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

