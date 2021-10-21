From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Government on Wednesday performed the groundbreaking ceremony of a multi-billion naira solar commercial estate for entrepreneurs in the State.

The commercial hub sitting on 2.1 hectares of land named “Denka Business City” located at New Owerri when completed according to the Executive Director of SOLARCITY Housing and Commercial Estates, Solomon Nwaoku is expected to provide all-round solar power in the vicinity.

Nwaoku added that the project when completed will comprise of a mix of shops and offices blended with two bedroom and one bedroom serviced commercial apartments.

‘In all, there would be 270 shops delivered in 3 malls of 90 shops each. The 2 bedroom commercial apartments totalling 36 he further explained will be in 2 blocks of 18 apartments each, while the one-bedroom apartments totalling 24 will be in 2 blocks of 12 apartments each.

‘The entire city will be powered by solar energy operated on a mini-rigid infrastructural platform, all basic facilities such as tarred roads, street lighting and water will be provided,’ he said

Earlier in his speech, General Manager of the Owerri Capital Development Agency (OCDA) Ikpamezie said the State government is happy to be identified with the project and promised to give it every assistance needed to fast track the project.

He equally confirmed that all due diligence protocols, statutory requirements and land ownership verification had been concluded by the developers before the approval of the building plan.

The Commissioner for Budget, Economic Planning and Statistics, CC Osuala, who laid the foundation stone for the project asserted that the prosperity initiative of governor Hope Uzodinma provided inspiration for the project.

The project is powered by SOLARCITY Ltd and Fidelity Bank who are the major financiers and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cooperatives, the active subscribers to the project.

