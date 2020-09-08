Obinna Odogwu, Awka

First son of the former traditional ruler of Awka-Etiti community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Akum Ojukwu, Prince Chukwuma Ojukwu, has been murdered.

Chukwuma, popularly known as Agujiugo was reportedly killed at his residence in Nkolofia village. He was said to be about 35 years old.

His wife, it was also gathered, was inflicted with bodily harm by his killers and has since been taken to the hospital for treatment.

It was not clear, as at the time of filing this report, what led to his gruesome murder but it was gathered that the deceased has had some issues with some villagers including his close relatives.

Daily Sun learned that the body of the diseased prince has since been deposited at the mortuary of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Hospital, Awka-Etiti even as police have visited the crime scene.

Confirming the development, former Commissioner for Information in the state, Chief Joe-Martins Uzodike, told Daily Sun that he has reported the sad development to the state government.

Uzodike, an Ichie who represents Nkolofia village in Awka-Etiti royal cabinet, told the reporter that the traditional ruler of the community was not in town but said that the police have been informed about the sad incident.

“He was the first son of our former Igwe. He was killed last night in his residence. I have informed the state government about the incident”, he said.

Efforts to get reactions from the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Haruna Mohammed, proved abortive as he did not pick calls to his phone and did not return same.