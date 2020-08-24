Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A Forum under All Progressives Congress (APC), Northwest, Social Media Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-West on Monday commended Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central) for sponsoring eight “people-oriented” legislative bills despite being a first-time Senator.

The group also lauded the lawmaker for appointing young persons as his aides.

The Chairman of the Forum, Ahmed Rufai Gumel, said in a statement in Kaduna after a tour of Jigawa State for inspection of Federal Government’s educational intervention in Sule Lamido University, Kafin Hausa, that Sani, who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, has within the short time positively affected lives beyond his immediate constituency.

‘Senator Uba Sani has an impressive record of empowerment for youth, women and children, especially in his constituency.

‘Unwavering war on poverty, by ensuring massive access to Federal Government’s SMEs and providing scholarships for indigent students in his constituency is a thing of pride for the North,’ the Forum noted.

‘During the tour, we also visited the integrated power project at Gujungu and irrigation water project to boost farming at Auyo in Jigawa State.

‘The Forum’s leadership also held closed-door meetings with the acting National Chairman of APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni and the Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha in Abuja.’