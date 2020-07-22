First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider, has announced the convening of a Business Clinic to promote the growth and sustainability of the education sector, in the light of the coronavirus pandemic now taking a toll on the operations of school across the world. The event is scheduled to hold via Zoom platform by 11:00am on Thursday, July 13, 2020.

“Managing Your School through the Pandemic: Engagement and Retention Strategies,” is the topic of the event to be discussed by experts, leading players, policy influencers and proprietors in business and education management that have carved a niche for themselves at promoting the growth of education and business towards impacting the national economy.

The panellists at the event include; Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, Commissioner of Education, Lagos State; Dr Yomi Otubela, President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS); Wale Abioye, Team Lead, Customer Practice in Management Consulting (KPMG); Babatunde Vaughan, Education Lead, Modern Classroom Microsoft Nigeria; Tinu Aluko, Proprietor, Busy Bee & West Mills and Bankole Adediran, Head Transaction Banking Products, First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

Speaking on the event, Mr. Gbenga Shobo, Deputy Managing Director, FirstBank said “the education sector remains the bedrock of the growth and development of any nation – without a viable educational system, the human capital would be incapable of driving national growth and development.