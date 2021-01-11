FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, has launched its Virtual Payment card, a Naira denominated debit card and digital representation of the plastic debit card. The card is designed to be linked to either a customer’s operative account or wallet account.

The FirstBank Virtual Payment Card is a suitable alternative to the use of cash and cheques, with its wide-range features which include the ability of cardholders to protect his/her card using the block and unblock capabilities; PIN reset; change PIN as well as view statement at one’s convenience. It also enables diasporan customers to spend from their FirstBank account within limits advised by the bank without the need for a physical card.

The banks said its Virtual Payment Card is a safe, convenient, and easy way of making e-commerce payments among other functionalities and can be created via the bank’s leading digital channels; FirstMobile or Firstmonie Wallet applications. Customers can download the card, activate it and consummate transactions all at once from the comfort of their homes/offices as no branch visit is required. It advised customers to update their mobile applications to the latest version, then select Card Services on the FirstMobile App and My Virtual Card application to create a Virtual Card at the cost of N215 (VAT Inclusive).

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Gbenga Shobo, Deputy Managing Director, First Bank of Nigeria Limited said “the launch of our Virtual Payment Card is yet another secure and seamless way we promote electronic banking, whilst enabling customers to carry-out their transactions on the web.”