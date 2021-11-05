First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider, has announced the commemoration of the 2021 and 60th edition of its annually sponsored Lagos Amateur Golf Championship. The tourney is scheduled to Tee-Off at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 on Thursday, 18 – Sunday 21 December 2021.

The FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) listed competition that attracts the best golfers from the amateur scene, not only in Nigeria but across the continent and indeed the world. Participating in the competition contributes to the points for golfers to aid their WAGR rankings.

Preceding the competition will be a press conference, scheduled to hold on Wednesday 10th November 2021 at the Ikoyi Club House Terrace, where the CEO of FirstBank Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adeola Adeduntan will unveil the landmark edition of the longest-running known golf competition sponsorship the 60th FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship.

The highlights of the press conference are the unveiling of the “Corporate Golf Challenge”, “CEO’s CUP”, ProAm and Ladies Invitational. The Corporate Golf Challenge for Charity will be participated by twenty-Five (25) corporate teams of 4 players to compete in a networking environment of corporate hospitality designed to drive corporate social responsibility goals.

It holds on Thursday 18th November, while the official competition will Tee-Off on Friday, 19th November through to the Championship Finals on Sunday, 21st November 2021. The net proceeds from team entry fees will be disbursed to charities under the FirstBank SPARK initiative. SPARK, an acronym – Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness – is a values-based initiative designed to raise consciousness that we can choose to be kind.

