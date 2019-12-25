Damiete Braide

Despite the negative of the country created by a few individuals, some well meaning professionals are also entering into alliances with corporate bodies to further boost the image of the country. In one of these alliances, FirstBank Nigeria (FBN) in collaboration with Linda Ikeji Television is showing a documentary series called First Class Material every Tuesday and Thursday.

Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications of FirstBank of Nigeria Limited in an interactive session with journalists said “ if we don’t tell our stories, other people will tell our stories for us. As Nigerians and Africans, it is important that we take the narrative back through our stories and creative telling stories, we are all telling our stories to the world.

“ Just as Nigerian musician, Burna Boy was nominated in the Grammy award, that is the way to go and we will see more of that. I have the firm believe that the creative industry and the entertainment industry must be celebrated and it has shown how truly valuable that we are and perhaps that we haven’t celebrated before now.

Let us do things differently from how we were from the time that we were doing it differently. There is no point for us competing based on parameters set by the west but let us compete with parameters that come naturally to us. Story telling the African way comes naturally to us and it shows how creative we are, it is not just the creative or entertainment industry that we excel but we excel at everything. It is obvious that we excel in everywhere. We believe telling the positive stories of First Class Material in Nigeria and on the continent is the way to go so that the younger generations in future will have role models.