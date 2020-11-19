First Bank of Nigeria Limited, and leading financial inclusion services provider has announced its variant account products – KidsFirst and MeFirst – created to encourage the right savings culture among children from 0 – 17 years. The offerings have relevant enhancements including appropriate parental guidance and financial discipline for children as they grow into adulthood. Both accounts can be opened with zero balance and operated with a minimum balance of N100.00.

KidsFirst Account is designed for children between the ages of 0 and 12 years to sensitise them on how exciting saving can be. The account comes with a trendy gift item for the child when the account is opened with a minimum of N10,000.00. The account is automatically transited to MeFirst account when the child is 13 years old.

MeFirst account, on the other hand, is designed for teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17. This account is created in recognition of the need to help teenagers embrace the culture of financial responsibility and cashless payment as they develop into young adults. They have access to attractive and trendy pre-paid cards through which parents/guardians can credit weekly/monthly allowance and monetary gifts. MeFirst account holders can select from 5 exciting card design options that suites their trendy style.