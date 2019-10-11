As part of the bank’s financial inclusion and global thought leadership drive, the Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, participated in the 2019 Global Leaders Interactive panel session of the 2019 Ethical Finance Conference held on October 8 – 9, 2019 at RBS Conference Centre, 175 Glasgow Road, Gogarburn, Edinburgh. The event had in attendance over 500 leading finance practitioners from all over the world.

The First Bank CEO, with other thought leaders, policy influencers and leading finance practitioners across the world deliberated on various topical issues that would help define and shape the transition of the global financial climate to a sustainable financial system where finance delivers positive change.

Dr. Adeduntan, featured along with Sarah Breeden, Bank of England; Dame Susan Rice, Banking Standards Board; Gary Gillespie, Chief Economist, Scottish Government spoke on the topic “Financing Sustainability: Designing for A Future on Earth” in the first panel session held on October 8, 2019.