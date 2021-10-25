From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Victor Maruako has expressed displeasure over the pronounced weakness in the implementation of fiscal responsibility at state and local government levels in the country.

He expressed his displeasure at 2 Day Fiscal Transparency and Accountability Sensitization workshop holding in Kano on Monday., saying that ,” The pronounced weakness in the fiscal governance of sub- national entities is a huge risk to the economic wellbeing of Nigerians”

He stressed that many states of the federation were still operating as though there was no economic challenges in the country.

He said the beneefits of the decisive efforts by the Fede Government to ensure transparency, accountancy and prudence across the county are littered away by a rather careless disposition towards fiscal responsibility at the level of state and local governments” he stated.

He however, confessed that some states have lived above board in matters of fiscal responsibility and prudence, saying that such states would soon be publicly celebrated.

” While we reaffirm our commitment to continue to encourage all governments to reduce fiscal deficits , build revenue surplus and

to ensure effective resources allocation and prudent debt management, the commission renews its appeal to all states and local governments in Nigeria unilaterally plan upon upon which predicted the Federal Government s bailout loans to states in 2016″ he stated.

He also tasked some sub national governments that have acquired the bad habits of making loans their first and last consideration for meeting revenue shortfalls rather than considering ways of harvesting their dormant potentials for internally geneeated revenue End