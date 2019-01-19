Fish in the batter is made by coating fish in batter and deep-frying to perfection. Fish in the batter is so crunchy, and it is the perfect snack.

Ingredients

•Fish of choice – mackerel, tilapia, etc

•Flour

•Baking powder

•Onion – roughly chopped

•Celery

•Parsley

•Garlic – peeled

•Ginger – peeled

•Green onion – chopped

•Cube of your choice

•Salt

•Water

•Oil for frying

Preparations

Cut fish into thin slices, rinse thoroughly then pat dry with a paper towel to absorb excess water.

•To make the marinade:

Put ginger, garlic, onion, green onion, celery, parsley and cube in a blender. Add a little water and blend into a paste.

•Add salt and a heaping tablespoon of the marinade on the fish. Mix well with your hand so the marinade gets to all angles of the fish, and set aside.

•Make the batter.

From the one cup of flour, remove about a quarter cup and place on a plate. Add a tablespoon of the marinade, baking powder, little salt and half of the water to the remaining flour. Mix until smooth then add the remaining water and mix to form the batter.

•To make the fish in batter:

Heat oil on high heat and then turn the heat down to medium.

Coat a fish slice in the flour on a plate then dip into the batter to coat properly. Place it in the oil. Repeat process with all of the fish. Let them fry on medium heat on each side for about 5 minutes. In all, the fish should spend 10-15 minutes in the oil.

•When the fish turns to golden brown, you remove it and place on paper towel to absorb excess oil or put in a sieve for some time to drain the oil.

•Serve with chips of choice if you wish.