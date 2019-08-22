Linus Oota, Lafia and Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has charged security operatives in the state to fish out those who carried out the attack on the convoy of his deputy governor, Emmanuel Akabe, in which three policemen and two civilians were killed.

Rising from an emergency security meeting at the Government House, Lafia, the state capital, in respect to the attack on Akabe’s entourage along Lafia-Akwanga highway on Tuesday night, he assured residents of adequate protection.

Governor Sule, who spoke to journalists through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tijjani Ahmed, said government had taken measures to provide absolute security and surveillance of the state.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the three policemen and the two civilians killed during the attack and promised that security operatives would work assiduously to bring the perpetrators of the heinous act to book.

The Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, clarified that the deputy governor was not the target in the robbery attack.

“It was a robbery operation which the deputy governor’s convoy ran into and five persons lost their lives in the process. The criminals, who carried out the robbery will be fished out by the police and dealt with decisively,” CP Longe assured.

Speaking on behalf of the Nasarawa State traditional rulers council, the Emir of Keffi, Shehu Chindo Yamusa, said traditional rulers would support the police to eradicate crime wave in the state.

Meanwhile, the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has condemned the attack on Akabe by gunmen along Lafia-Abuja Road.

Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, described the attack as unfortunate and sad.

“Governor Ortom sympathises with the Nasarawa State Deputy Governor and members of his entourage, and prays to God to console families of those who lost their lives in the incident,” the statement read in part.