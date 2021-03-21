From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern State’s Governors Forum has urged security agencies to investigate and fish out those behind the attack on the convoy of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

The forum described the attack as a disturbing development which must be investigated thoroughly.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong in a statement said the attack on Governor Ortom was yet another daring attempt by criminals to cause mayhem not only in Benue State but in the nation as a whole.

While praising the security details of the Governor for repelling the attack and securing the Governor and members of his entourage, Lalong said relevant security agencies must carry out detailed investigation to fish out those behind the attack and their sponsors.

According to him, all hands must be on deck to tame this degeneration of security in the country that threatens the corporate existence of the nation.

Lalong said the Northern Governors stand in solidarity with their colleague and the entire people of Benue State, assuring that they will continue to engage and support security agencies in their duty of securing the region and nation at large.