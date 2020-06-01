Tony Osauzo, Benin

Parents of the murdered 100 level Microbiology student of the University of Benin, Elder and Mrs Johnson Omozuwa, have called on security agencies to fish out the killers of their daughter.

The victim, Vera Omozuwa, was reportedly gang-raped and clubbed to death by yet-to-be identified assailants with the cylinder of fire extinguisher last week Wednesday in a church where she had gone to read in Benin City.

Her father, Elder Omozuwa, who spoke to journalists at his No. 3, Michael Avenue, Ohovbe Quarters, Ikpoba Hill, Benin City, said his 23-year-old daughter and member of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), was attacked and wounded by unknown hoodlums.

“I received call from people living around the church who got to the scene and met my daughter in a pool of her blood; photographs of the scene was taken, while a fire extinguisher cylinder which the hoodlums used in inflicting injuries on her was recovered”, he said.

He explained that he took her daughter to Enoma Hospital, Ogbeson Quarters, Ikpoba Hill, Benin City for treatment, adding “on the 28th of May, 2020, the management of Enoma asked me to report the matter to police which I did at Ikpoba-Okha Police Division”.

He disclosed that it was the management of the hospital that took her daughter to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) for further treatment where unfortunately she gave up the ghost on Saturday night, the 30th of May.

Similarly, mother of the deceased, Mrs Omozuwa, who was in tears, said she was surprised her daughter could die in that gruesome manner of being raped and hacked to death.

She said her late daughter was a peaceful fellow who did not find trouble and wondered why some group of boys could do such thing to her.

Meanwhile, spokesman the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, has announced that that some arrests had been made and investigation into what led to the death of the young girl was on-going.

He said late Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa was attacked in a church where she went to read and died in the process.