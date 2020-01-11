Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defense and Senator representing Plateau North, Barr. Istifanus Gyang and member representing Mangu/Bokkos in the House of Representatives, Hon. Solomon Maren have urged security agencies to finish out those responsible for the killing of 13 persons in Kulben village in Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Sen. Gyang and Maren, in separate statements signed by their media aides, Musa Ashoms and Isah Adamu Abdullahi, condemned the gruesome killings and urged Plateau people not return to the dark days. Senator Gyang appealed to all citizens not to lose faith in the peace process by yielding to the obvious provocation of this dastardly act in resorting to violent reprisals. He commiserated with the government and people of Plateau State while praying for the repose of the souls of all victims of terror, the latest being the 15 of Kumbun.

Maren, while commiserating with the families of those killed, vowed to pursue justice into the incident by taking it up as a matter of urgent importance. He assured of working with all stakeholders to ensure the peace and security of Mangu/Bokkos constituency. He then called for calm, pleading that no one takes the law into their hands but allow government to deal with the matter lawfully.