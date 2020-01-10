Gyang Bere, Jos

The Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defense and senator representing Plateau North, Barr Istifanus Gyang and member representing Mangu/Bokkos in the House of Representatives, Hon. Solomon Maren have urged security agencies to finish out those responsible for the killing of 13 persons in Kulben village in Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Sen. Gyang and Maren in separate statements signed by their media aides, Hon. Musa Ashoms and Isah Adamu Abdullahi, condemned the gruesome killings and urged Plateau people not return to the dark days.

Senator Gyang said: “I receive with rude shock the report of the killing of 15 persons at Kumbun, Mangu LGA, Plateau State. I consider this tragic act as an act of terrorism and a reversal to the dark days; we must say…No!…Not again on the Plateau.

“All citizens on the Plateau should, with one voice, condemn and denounce this wickedness. Security agencies should swiftly apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice and to take all appropriate steps to secure law-abiding citizens.”

He appealed to all citizens not to concede to the obvious provocation of this dastardly act to lose faith in the peace process nor resort to violent reprisals in the state.

Sen. Gyang commiserated with the government and people of Plateau State and prayed for the repose of the souls of all victims of terror, the latest being the 15 of Kumbun.

On his part, Hon. Maren said: “The attack which comes barely 24 hours after securities foiled a similar attack believed to be by armed banditry in neighbouring Kon Village of Kerang Ward on Wednesday, is “evil, barbaric and ungodly.”

Hon. Maren, while commiserating with the families of those killed, vowed to pursue justice in the incident by taking it up as a matter of urgent importance.

“My heart is torn to shreds and I feel the pain of these poor families. We will do everything humanly possible to ensure that any person or group of people found culpable in this attack is decisively dealt with. They will not be allowed to go unpunished. They shall face the full wrath of the law,” Maren vowed.

He assured of working with all stakeholders to ensure the peace and security of Mangu/Bokkos constituency.

He, therefore, called for calm, pleading that no one takes the law into their hands but allow government to deal with the matter lawfully.