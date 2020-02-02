Geoffrey Anayanwu, Awka

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has urged the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission to urgently investigate what it called rogue behavior by the Police Area Command, Enugu and bring all personnel involved to book.

NBA’s demand which is contained in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kunle Edun, followed the alleged invasion of the office of Women Aid Collective (WACOL) in Enugu, attack, and molestation of the staff by men of the Area Command.

The statement with the title: “NBA condemns Enugu Police Command for acting lawlessly and brutalizing innocent Nigerians; demands for the arrest of the rogues in police uniforms,” decried the action of the Police and demanded justice for its members.

It reads in part, “Information available to the Nigerian Bar Association has confirmed that the officers of the Area Command, Enugu in Enugu State that are supposed to be protecting citizens, again, took laws into their hands when they invaded, attacked and molested staff of WACOL (Women Aid Collective) at the NGO’s office in Enugu.

“WACOL, as a responsible corporate citizen and in line with its mandate, had duly reported the rape of a lady and furnished the full names of the suspects to the officers of the Area Command. The Police in an exhibition of impunity, shame, and lawlessness, turned against the victim and officials of WACOL.

“We hereby call upon the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission to investigate this rogue behavior by the Police and bring all those involved to book.”

WACOL boss, Prof. Joy Ngozi Ezeilo had earlier in a statement narrated how a 21-year-old lady made a distress call to the organization’s office in Enugu on Monday, January 27 to report that she was raped that evening by one Mr. Uchenna James Emenike, a 22-year-old man at Corridor Layout Maryland Enugu.

She said, “Our legal team considered her report and thought it wise that rape was such a serious criminal matter that should require Police intervention and investigation. To that effect, one of the lawyers in our office, Ibangah Goodness Esq. took the victim to Area Command Enugu, Enugu State with a petition informing the Police of the development and requested that the matter be investigated. She handed the victim over to them and was also present when they obtained a statement from her. At that point, it was reasonably expected that the Police had formally taken over the investigation of this matter from us.