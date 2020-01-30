Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the Northern part of the country, Rev. Yakubu Pam has tasked security agencies to fish out those behind the killing of innocent people in Plateau State.

Pam, in a statement in Jos condemned the recent attacks and killings in Kuben in Mangu and Kwatas in Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

“Northern CAN condemns the recent attacks and killings in Kuben in Mangu and Kwatas in Bokkos Local government Areas of Plateau Central Senatorial District of Plateau State.

“The people of Plateau had joyfully crossed over from 2019 to 2020 with lots of hope and aspirations for the year 2020 and expressed regrets that merchants of death as agents of Satan have emerged from their hiding places well armed, attacking, killing and destroying homes and properties of innocent people of the two affected council areas under questionable circumstances.”

He assured the people of Bokkos and Mangu and other restive communities that God will intervene in what has befallen them, stating that Almighty God is in charge of the affairs of his people .

“God is watching over the current happenings in parts of the north especially Plateau that has become the target of insurgents and attackers,”

The CAN chairman added: “God will not forsake nor abandon the people at this time of their trying moment.”

Pam assured that God is coming to rescue them from the hands of their tormentors and should not allow their hearts to be troubled over the unfolding events but to remain faithful to serving the creator of both heaven and earth.

The Christian leader also condemned, in strong terms, the recent gruesome murder of Ropvil Daciya Dalep, a 200 level student of the University of Maiduguri from Plateau State and others who were kidnapped on their way to Maiduguri to carry out their lawful assignments. Pam charged Northern governors not to be deterred by the current antics of insurgents but brace up to the recent security challenges by bringing the perpetrators of evil in the society to justice.

He urged leaders of communities affected by the recent incidence of attacks and killings in Plateau and other parts of the region to open up to the government and security agencies