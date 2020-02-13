Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A 42-year-old fisherman has reportedly beaten his wife to death in Tyomu community, Gboko Road, Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The suspect, Ejiro Patrick, was said to have beaten his wife to coma yesterday over a family feud.

Although details of the incident were still sketchy at the time of this report, our correspondent gathered that the suspect hails from Delta State while the deceased was from Benue.

When contacted, the police public relations officer in the state, Catherine Anene, confirmed the report, adding that the suspect was already in police custody.

“Yes, Mr Ejiro Patrick of km14 Tyomu, Gboko road beat up his wife to a state of coma. The victim was rushed to Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) but was confirmed dead and her remains had been deposited at the BSUTH morgue.

“The reason for the violence that ended up at the river side was that the wife sold some items for the family and did not remit N5000.

“The victim was also seen bleeding from the nostrils. The suspect is in police custody. Investigation is still in progress,” Anene said.