Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A fisherman identified as Mr Pewo aged 43, has been found dead at the Brass Jetty, Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Pewo from Ogbokiri community, headquarters of Akassa development centre, was said to have gone fishing at Twon Brass with his son Erogbanyon Pewo and when they did not return they were declared missing and a search party had searched for them without success.

According to investigations a heavy storm and high tide of the waves must have capsized their canoe and they drowned.

The youth leader of Sangana fishing town, Akassa clan, Comrade Kune Johnbull, said the heavy storm which also affected structures and property in the community might have capsized the canoe of the victims.

“It even affected our roofs and caused serious roughness in the sea. During this period of June/July the sea is usually very rough and there’s no other option because fishing is the only source of our livelihood.

Our people must go fishing, some persons despite the rough sea, still paddle their canoe tactically so that they could feed their families, while some try their luck by the river bank.

The last case we recorded was some years back when two of my friends who went fishing were missing and after some days they were found but we were able to revive them.

This particular case is so pathetic because we haven’t even seen the young boy. After several attempts by several persons to search for the two missing persons, it was just the man we saw.”

The body of the deceased has been taken for burial while a search party is still combing the creeks to recover the boy.