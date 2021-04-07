An entrepreneur MR ADEBIYI MICHAEL BAMIDELE is an ambassador, promoter and a humanitarian who searches for young talents in the entertainment world.

He is CEO of BIGMIKE ENTERTAINMENT, a company which was established in 2011. It is a talent and positioning company responsible for building, promoting and developing young talent in the entertainment world. The Vision of BIGMIKE ENTERTAINMENT is to see African youths relevant in the entertainment industry world wide. Michael understands how hard it it for African youths to get opportunities to develop their talent. He has an eye for spotting youths with great potentials which motivates him to help develop their skills and talent.MR MICHAEL BAMIDELE has worked with the likes of Davido, Olamide, Tuface Idibia, basketmouth, Naira Marley, Tiwa savage, REEKADO banks and LIL KESH and so many other award winning artist. His company has organized multiple sold out concert across cities in America.

The native of Ekiti State, Nigeria was born on January 25 1989 to Mr and Mrs. Adebiyi. He graduated from Tuskegee University in Alabama where he majored in Accounting and Business Administration.



MR ADEBIYI MICHAEL BAMIDELE who was offered a full scholarship to play football in college, also received numerous awards from honorable and reputable organizations such as ECOWAS and Nigeria Youth Council of Nigeria. A man of many talents as most would often refer to him, has a soft spot for kids. Over the years he has made it his responsibility to donate to orphanage homes, some of the beneficiaries include Grace Orphanage and Children Home, Hope Orphanage Home Akure , Living Fountain and others.

In addition to his achievements his next big plan is to get the youth to actively participate in politics and opening the doors of BIGMIKE ENTERTAINMENT to young aspiring artist starting across Africa.