By Doris Obinna and Henry Uche

Fitbit has announced its wrist trackers and smartwatches (Luxe) to provide holistic health benefits, including stress monitoring and emotional conditions to improve overall wellness for Nigerians.

A statement delivered by James Park, VP, GM and co-founder of Fitbit, disclosed that it was coming on the heels of the distortions in health systems following the outbreak of COVID-19 at homes and in workplaces.

According to the Fitbit co-founder, Luxe offers the motivation and support people need to stay healthy in today’s world with everything from stress management tools to automatic activity and sleep tracking – all in an effortlessly chic bracelet design. Luxe also gives one insights into his wellbeing through the health metrics dashboard in the Fitbit App to help people identify changes, which could be caused by increased stress or fatigue.

Park stressed that Fitbit offers even more ways to stay physically active with Luxe, no matter where or how one chooses to work out. With 24/7 heart rate tracking that powers many of Fitbit’s health, wellness and fitness tools, one can track daily heart rate in real-time to better measure calorie-burn.

He added that Fitbit brings its innovative stress management tools to trackers for the first time – to support people no matter what life throws them.

“Luxe fits seamlessly into your lifestyle with key convenience and smart features like alarms, stopwatch and timers to help you manage your day, all with up to five days of battery life.

“With Fitbit Premium, you receive a detailed breakdown of your stress management score, including information on your exertion, sleep patterns and responsiveness. We’ve doubled down on our efforts to introduce innovative tools and insights to support you in staying mentally well and physically active.

“We’ve made major technological advancements with Luxe, creating a smaller, slimmer, beautifully designed tracker packed with these advanced features–some that were previously only available with our smartwatches–and providing access to these tools to even more people around the globe.”

“While tracking your exercise you can gauge when to push harder or scale back with active zone minutes, a personalized standard for tracking activity beyond steps that measures your time spent in each heart rate zone. This can help you track your moderate and intense activity so you can reach the weekly recommended goal of 150 active zone minutes to help improve your health.