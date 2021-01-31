From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former vice president of Sierra Leone and a leading member of Sierra Leone APC party, Sam Sumana, has joined individuals and groups who have expressed displeasure in a recent claim by a global rating agency, Fitch report, faulting the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to print more money to finance the Federal Government’s budget.

Fitch had in its report claimed that the repeated financing of the government’s budget by the CBN through Ways and Means as a risk to Nigeria’s macroeconomic stability.

But in a statement issued from Freetown, Sumana backed the CBN and its governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The former Sierra Leonean vice president noted that the efforts of the CBN governor did not only help Nigeria but has also brought economic stability to the country and the entire West Africa subregion

Instead of captivating him and rubbishing his noble efforts, Sumana said the entire African continent should be celebrating Emefiele.

He noted that the governor of Nigeria’s apex bank has demonstrated clearly his commitment to his national /regional economic growth agenda.