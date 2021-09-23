By Doris Obinna

In a bid to help fitness enthusiasts keep fit, Fitbit, a consumer electronics and fitness company, recently introduced Fitbit Charge 5, its most advanced health and fitness tracker, to help keep a pulse on fitness, stress, heart health, sleep and overall wellbeing – all in a thinner, sleek design.

According to the fitness company, with a brighter, colour touch screen and up to seven days of battery life (varies with use), Charge 5 delivers the convenient features needed to focus on what is most important.

“The company is also offering customers with six months of Fitbit Premium deeper insights, actionable guidance and a range of more than 500 workouts, mindfulness and nutrition sessions to empower them to do what’s best for their bodies each day.

“With Fitbit Premium’s new daily readiness experience, coming soon to Charge 5, as well as Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Luxe and Inspire 2 devices, people can understand if their bodies are ready for a workout or if they should prioritize recovery instead. Each morning, they receive a score based on their fitness fatigue (activity), heart rate variability (HRV) and recent sleep.

“They will also get an analysis of what impacted their scores, and suggestions like a recommended target active zone minutes goal, along with premium content to help them make the best decisions for their bodies. Charge 5 also includes built-in GPS, 20 exercise modes, automatic exercise recognition and an estimate of our V02 max. Plus, with Premium, people can access more than 200 workouts from certified trainers and popular brands like daily burn, barre3, Obe and new high energy workouts from Les Mills.”

In addition, “During 2020, a record-high 40 per cent of adults said they experienced a lot of stress. To help people better manage stress, Charge 5 is the first tracker to include an EDA sensor, which measures the body’s response to stress through tiny changes in the sweat glands on the fingers. EDA was first launched last fall with Fitbit Sense and have found 70 per cent of users reduced their heart rate during a two-minute EDA Scan session, showing these tools can help reduce stress.

“With Charge 5, customers also get a stress management score in the Fitbit app, so they can see each morning if they’re mentally ready to take on more challenges, or if they need to recharge. With Premium, people get access to more than 300 meditation and mindfulness sessions from brands and experts, like 10 per cent happier and mindful method by Deepak Chopa to help you manage your stress.

“We are also announcing a partnership with Calm, the #1 App for Sleep, Meditation and Relaxation, which will soon provide Premium members with access to Calm content. The makers of the Fitbit range also prioritize heart health. Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is the world’s most common heart rhythm condition, and since launching the ECG app on Sense, users have taken more than four million assessments.”

