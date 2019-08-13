Everton boss, Marco Silva has given the club’s most expensive signing in the summer transfer window, Alex Iwobi, five days to prove his fitness ahead of their next Premier League game against Watford on Saturday.

The Nigeria international faces an uphill task to be fit to face the Hornets, as he wasn’t involved in Arsenal’s pre-season activities due to international commitments with the Super Eagles at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Silva will begin running the rule over Iwobi when he reports for training at USM Finch Farm yesterday.

Liverpool Echo quoted Silva as saying: “He is on holiday after the Africa Cup of Nations. He starts on Monday and let’s see how he reacts; but there is a big gap between him and his teammates, the physical condition, but let’s see.

“Normally, my decisions come from the training sessions; let’s see how he will play in the training sessions, and after that I will take my decision on Friday.’’

Everton played out an entertaining goalless draw with Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener.