Christian Agadibe

Disney Martinez is many things: a fitness activist, a successful entrepreneur, and an accomplished social media influencer. But above all else, she is the humble matriarch of one of the most loving and happy families you’ll ever come across.

Born and raised in Havana, Cuba, Disney came to America at the age of 15 searching for a successful career path about which she could also be passionate. At 21, she met Jorge de la Concepcion, the man destined to become her husband. They bonded over their remarkable love for fitness. The two married in Tampa, Florida in 2009. The wedding “…wasn’t anything fancy or uptight at all, (it was) just one big party with (their) best friends and family.” Almost as though their romance was made of muscles, Disney and Jorge have never stopped building and strengthening their love to this day. With Jorge’s shared dedication, influence, and support, Disney has maintained a career of building her social media influence and cultivating and maintaining her stunning physical shape.

It may come as a surprise due to her strong, toned physique, but Disney has two children. Lucas was born in July of 2013 and soon after Jade joined the family in 2015. If fitness clips are 20% of Disney’s instagram feed and cute couple pics with her husband are the other 20%, the vast majority of her entire world focuses on having fun with and caring for her children. The kids have a blast at the pool, out and about on the town, and experience all the multi-cultural joys of the family’s various luxury vacations. “At such a young age they have already done more traveling than I was able to do in 20 years. We love teaching them about history and the world from first hand experiences,” Disney says.

Disney is quick to explain that above all else, before being considered a prominent figure in social media, an entrepreneur in the marketing world, or a fitness icon, she wants to be known as a dedicated and loving mother. If you follow her on social media, you can see that she’s achieved this goal ten times over.