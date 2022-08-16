By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVF) President, Engr. Musa Nimrod, says the giant strides recorded in developmental programs of the game of Volleyball in Nigeria have caught the attention of the Federation of International Volleyball (FIVB).

Nigeria Volleyball team is in Tunisia for the 2022 African U21 Nations Championship in Tunisia where the team is hoping to secure a World Cup ticket.

While bidding the team farewell over the weekend, Nimrod said the prime target in Tunisia is to book passage to the World Cup, adding that FIVB approved technical coaches are expected in the country to conduct coaching courses in September.

“From our performances in recent years, the eyes of FIVB (Federation of International Volleyball) are on us. Tactical coaches would be arriving Nigeria on Monday approved by FIVB and by September, FIVB technical coaches would be in Nigeria for a coaching course because of the volleyball development programmes which have come to the notice of FIVB.

“Our target is to win a ticket to the World U21 Volleyball Championship. Though they were African U-19 champions, they should take note that this is U-21 and there are strong teams from North Africa such as Tunisia and Egypt, who would be waiting for Nigeria.

The African volleyball U21 Men’s Nations Championship started on Saturday and will end on Aug.23 in Tunis, Tunisia.