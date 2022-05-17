Mushtaque Mohammed, Vice President of the Federation of International Volleyball, (FIVB), on Monday said they were set to assist the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) in developing the sport in the country.

Mohammed disclosed this to journalists on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

According to him, Nigeria is part of the countries in Africa where there is a need for the development of the sport from cadets to senior level.

Mohammed, who is also the President of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Development Commission, said they will raise the standard of the sport.

“There is a need to help the development of the sport and to enhance the participation of Nigeria in world championships and Olympics.

“Nigeria, like most of countries, is really important in the development of world Volleyball.

“We are here to discuss with the National federation what types of support we can bring to Nigeria so that volleyball can develop in a big way,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigetia (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) received the delegation of FIVB, to assist in the grassroots development of the sport.

Mohammed said Nigeria participated twice in world championships consecutively, adding the country needed to do more competitions ahead.

“The junior category is one of the most important categories for development because Nigeria is doing well in the junior category .

“There is no upward transitioning and that is what we need to help you win; we need to help you with new technology, better administration.

“We need to train the administrators so that leadership can help to bring that transition from the youth to junior and to senior category.

“Nigeria is very important in Beach volleyball, we are very much interested in all the volleyball development so that Nigeria will participate in the Olympics in beach volleyball and indoors volleyball,” he said.

He said it was necessary to invest in the kids for the future of the sport in the country.

“If we invest in the kids ,we will be investing in the future of sports in the country ahead of Olympics .

“If we invest in the kids we will be investing in social development of the future of Nigeria,” he said.

On his part, Gilberto Amauri, known as “Giba” , the Player Representative on FIVB, said he lived most of his life in Africa with his family.

” The development commission will help to develop the 54 countries in Africa which Nigeria is part of these countries.

“Nigeria is really good in Volleyball because we have some countries and we are trying to work with these countries in Africa to bring globalisation together in the sport.

“All the countries in Africa will be participating in the Olympics in the future,” he said.

The delegates from federation that received the FIVB officials included the President of Nigeria Olympic Committee, Alhaji Habu Gumel; and the President of NVBF, Musa Nimrod.

The FIVB officials will be be part of the ongoing National Division One Volleyball League which started on May 13 to end on May 22 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja (NAN)