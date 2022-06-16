Last week, we explained that Nigeria did not get any mention when the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) rolled out names of African countries with best tourism villages.

We are not good at leaving such footprints on the global tourism market but would rather canvas to host the winning teams in Africa and the world, not because we wish to learn from them but to only to show off our Father Xmas nature.

Indeed, we do not care how the world perceives us, so what’s the big deal if we don’t factor in the UNWTO best tourism destination benchmarks?

Let us, today, round off the sad trajectory and look at the pillars of UNWTO activities in pushing for tourism villages across the globe.

These villages and their focal attractions were premised by UNWTO for their outstanding cultural and natural assets, preservation and promotion of rural and community values and enabling socioeconomic and environmental sustainability.

These villages, according to UNWTO, could meet the upgrade variant and so receive “support” from UNWTO and its partners, and, hopefully, flourish in a network of exchange programmes, practices and opportunities.

So, let us prime these lucky villages in Africa, fit to headline the UNWTO effort in this regard.

Rwanda and its Nkotsi village

Ringed around by the Virunga Mountains, Nkotsi flourishes communities within this natural resources environment to enhance and promote sustainable growth through environmental conservation, arts, culture, education, community health and gastronomic security.

Mauritius and its le morne

Set up by the Dutch, the village of Old Grand Port, also known as the cradle of colonisation of the island, births a multi-ethnic population made up of fishermen, artisans and farmers, interestingly maintaining the old traditional way of life and culture untainted down the centuries, without rancour and irritations.

Olergesailie of Kenya

Famous for its centuries-old hand-made axes, with some unique traits endemic to the area, Olergesailie is located in the southern region of Kenya and home to the Maasai people who still practise their ancient traditions. Archaeological findings have revealed that some of the axes found here date back to a million and 490 years ago.

Morocco and its Sidi kaouki

A sleepy Berber fishing and shepherd village, two hours from Marrakech, the village showcases high-quality natural organic products such as cosmetics, honey, shampoo, soap, cream and argan food.

Wonchi, Ethiopia

Described as the peacock of Ethiopia’s tourism, Wonchi is located about 150 kilometres west of Addis Ababa. Its blend of magnificent cultural attributes, its landscape and the deep basin of its lake provide heavenly beauty.

