From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Five ward chairmen of the All Progressives Congress, APC and other prominent members of the party in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State, at the weekend, led their supporters to decamp to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The ward chairmen include Pever Jacob of Bar, Ibrahim Hassan of Central South Mission, Audu Jacob of Modern Market, Tor Joseph of Walomayo and Orshio Clifford of Mbalagh where the APC Governorship Candidate in the 2019 elections, Emmanuel Jime comes from.

The decamping ceremony which took place at the LGEA Primary School, Wurukum, Makurdi was witnessed by top government officials and PDP stalwarts across the state.

Receiving the defectors, Governor Samuel Ortom who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Terwase Orbunde commended them for taken a wise decision to dump the APC

even as he assured them of equal rights and privileges in the party.

The Governor described the APC as a failed political party that could not secure lives and economy of the country stressing that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was the only political party that would guarantee the security and economic survival of the country.

On his part, state PDP Chairman, Sir John Ngbede expressed delight that the defection of five APC ward Chairmen and other top members had weakened the party in the local government, stressing that APC must be voted out of power at the national level to ensure a better Nigeria.

Ngbede congratulated the defectors for joining a stronger and winning party and called on them to rally round Governor Samuel Ortom to enable him defend the people and to undertake more people oriented projects.

In their separate remarks, member representing Makurdi-Guma, Hon Benjamin Mzondu, Assembly member for Makurdi South, Terwase Aondoakaa and Former Senator Fred Orti said the defectors have joined PDP at the right time and urged them to be participating fully in the activities of the party.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Ibrahim Alhassan formerly of the APC Central Mission and Solomon Kwaghtser formerly of APC Makurdi South said the decision to join the PDP was to team up with the Governor who they noted had done well in tackling the security challenges confronting the state.