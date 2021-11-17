From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Five people have been confirmed dead in a petrol tanker explosion on Wednesday morning at the Ogere section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, said that the accident occurred at 4:46 am, around Tunji Alegi Filling Station Kwakyama area of Ogere on the expressway.

The sector commander said that the suspected cause of the incident was wrongful overtaking and dangerous driving on the part of the petrol tanker driver, who collided with a moving truck, resulting in a fire outbreak.

The five dead victims were recovered from one of the crashed trucks and were burnt beyond recognition, Umar said.

He added that the corpses had been deposited at FOS Morgue in Ipara Remo, Ogun State.

‘The FRSC wishes to inform the motoring public of the fire incident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway which occurred in the early hours of today, involving a petrol tanker laden with Premuim Motors Spirit (PMS) around Tunji Alegi Filling Station Kwakyama Area of Ogere,’ the FRSC commander stated.

This development called for caution as the spill has affected some other vehicles parked at the shoulder of the road.’

Umar added that a total of five vehicles were involved in the inferno and urged motorists to cooperate with traffic managers so as to reduce hours spent in the traffic gridlock.

The sector commander indicated that the Fire Service in Sagamu, Police Traffic Division Ogere and Gateway Police Station, Old Tollgate, Ogere had been contacted.

‘Meanwhile, the FRSC operatives at Ogere are on ground to manage the traffic situation in order to reduce discomfort inflicted by the development.

‘The traffic has been diverted to avoid secondary crash and unnecessary loss of lives and property on the road.

‘Motorists are hereby enjoined to take alternative routes to avoid spending several hours in the traffic gridlock,’ Umar said.

