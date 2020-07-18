Agaju Madugba, Katsina

A bomb explosion which rocked Malumfashi, in Katsina State on Saturday claimed five kids of the same parents.

According to eyewitness reports, the children of one Alhaji Adamu of Yammawa village in Malumfashi Local Government Area were said to have gone to the farm to fetch feed for their cattle at about 11.30 am when an explosive device went off near them, killing the children on the spot.

The Katsina Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the report said that six other children at the scene of the explosion were injured.

According to the police, “the injured children have been evacuated to Malumfashi General Hospital for treatment.

“The scene has been preserved while detectives from EOD and CID are presently conducting their investigations.”